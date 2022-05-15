Bengali television actress found dead in Kolkata flat, kin suspect murder

Kolkata: Twenty five year old Bengali television serial actress, Pallabi Dey, was found dead in her flat in south Kolkata on Sunday morning.

Police said that Dey was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a bed sheet. The police did not find any suicide note. Family members, however, alleged that she may have been murdered.

“There were no external injury marks. No suicide note was found. We have started an investigation,” said a senior police officer.

She was a popular face in Bengali television serials. She used to live in a rented apartment with her friend. They had rented the flat a few days ago. On Saturday, she and her friend had posted a video on social media.

“She had spoken to her mother on Saturday afternoon over phone on how to cook some dishes. I suspect that she was murdered. I don’t think she died by suicide,” said the woman’s father.

The police have started questioning her friend, with whom she had moved into the flat on April 27. It was her friend who first found her body in the morning and alerted the apartment’s caretaker. Dey was rushed to the state-run MR Bangur Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

“She was very professional and a very good actor. It is very unfortunate. I don’t think she had any problem with her friend,” said Bharat Kaul, a senior actor.