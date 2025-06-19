Bengaluru airport receives hoax bomb threat, prompts emergency security checks

Security measures were stepped up at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after an email warning of bombs on the premises triggered an alert late Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. Bengaluru Airport bomb threat triggers emergency checks(File photo)

According to police sources cited by PTI, the threat email, sent in the name of a terrorist, claimed that two bombs had been planted — one under “Plan A” and another as “Plan B” in case the first failed. The message also alleged that an explosive device had been placed inside a pipeline in one of the Bengaluru airport toilets.

Following the alert, security agencies launched a comprehensive inspection of the airport. After a thorough search, authorities confirmed that no explosives were found and declared the threat a hoax.

A case has been registered against the sender of the email, and an investigation has been initiated to track down the source of the message.

Hyderabad airport hoax bomb threat

A similar bomb threat email was also sent to Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning. The airport authority deployed bomb squads and comprehensive checks across the airport and nearby areas.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Begumpet Division told ANI that the alert was received earlier in the day. “Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later,” the officer told news agency ANI.

Security personnel immediately cordoned off key sections of the airport while bomb disposal teams began a detailed inspection to verify the contents of the threat.