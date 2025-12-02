Bengaluru auto driver rams scooter, flees with traffic cop sitting inside for enquiry

An autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru, accused of driving on the wrong side of the road, crashed into a scooter and later sped off with a traffic police officer still inside the vehicle. The driver has been booked for endangering public safety, causing an accident, obstructing a police officer, damaging government property, and carrying a weapon. (PTI)

According to the complaint, the officer was on duty on the night of 27 November when he noticed an autorickshaw entering the one-way stretch from 10th Cross in Sadashivanagar. Between 9 pm and 9.15 pm, the vehicle came from the wrong direction and hit an approaching scooter, as per a report by NDTV.

The traffic police stopped the autorickshaw and questioned the driver for the violation. He instructed him to pull over to the roadside. Although the driver initially appeared to cooperate, he suddenly accelerated towards Hebbal while the officer was still seated inside, continuing his enquiry.

Despite the officer repeatedly ordering him to stop, the driver increased speed. The officer eventually fell out of the moving vehicle, damaging his walkie-talkie in the process.

The driver later left the autorickshaw near Gangannagar and fled. Two policemen and local residents helped the officer after the incident. A dagger was found inside the vehicle during inspection.

The driver has been booked for endangering public safety, causing an accident, obstructing a police officer, damaging government property, and carrying a weapon. Further investigation is under way.