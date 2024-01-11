Bengaluru CEO's crumpled note written with eyeliner shows custody battle frustration: Cops

A hand-written note found in Suchana Seth's bag may serve as a major clue to the spine-chilling murder of the four-year-old son of the Bengaluru-based CEO. The Goa Police on Thursday said the note was written on tissue paper in English probably using eyeliner or a kajal pencil and then it was shredded and crumpled. The investigators pieced together the torn pieces of the note and said it offered an insight into Suchana Seth's mental state that she was frustrated with the custody battle. A crumpled note probably written by eyeliner or kajal pencil was found in Suchana Seth's bag, police said.

Suchana Seth has been involved in a custody battle for their son with her husband P Venkat Ram. The recent court order allowed the father to meet the son on designated days which did not go down well with Suchana, reports said. The CEO also disclosed to close friends and family members that the son's face reminded her of her husband's face.

What did Suchana Seth write on that note?

The police have not disclosed the exact content of the note but said the note consists of five sentences written in English. From the handwriting of the note, it seemed that it was written in haste. The shredded pieces of tissue paper were found in one of the luggage bags that Suchana Seth was carrying on her way from Goa to Bengaluru.

“The note indicates that the accused didn't want her son to go with the father and offers insights into her state of mind,” a police officer said, adding that the note was possibly scribbled at the time she killed her child.

After the handwritten note was found out, the cops sought Suchana's handwriting sample which she gave. Suchana Seth has not yet admitted to having murdered her son at the Goa hotel where she checked in on January 6 with a booking till January 10. On January 7, she left the hotel alone citing urgent work in Bengaluru. On the way, the cab driver was contacted by the police as hotel staff raised the alarm after seeing blood in the room. Cops found the body of the son inside the suitcase. The autopsy report revealed that the kid was smothered to death by a pillow.