Bengaluru chef attempts to take a selfie, knocks down 2 Hampi pillars

In an incident which has recently come to light, a 45-year-old man was arrested in Hampi after he accidentally knocked down two stone pillars at the Vijaya Vittala temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, while taking a selfie.

Nagaraj, who works as a chef, was caught on Wednesday after the incident occurred as security guards in the historical complex noticed him near the fallen pillars.

Speaking to HT, CK Baba, Superintendent of Police for Ballari district, said the incident occurred when Nagaraj attempted to take a selfie. “He allegedly leaned on one of the pillars to take a selfie and this made the pillar fall on another pillar, pulling that one down as well,” he said. “It was clearly an accident, but it calls into question our attitude towards these historical monuments and how we all choose to preserve them,” Baba added.

Baba said Nagaraj had been charged under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, and has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

The incident comes seven months after four youths were arrested for vandalising pillars in the historical complex. However, unlike in the present case, Baba pointed out, the youth in the earlier case had intentionally committed the crime. They were ordered to help in the restoration of the pillars and paid a fine of Rs 70,000 each.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:57 IST