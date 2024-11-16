Bengaluru cops to move SC against Darshan’s bail

The Bengaluru police would appeal to the Supreme Court against the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan in connection with the fan murder case, police commissioner B Dayanand said on Friday. The Karnataka high court had granted Kannada actor Darshan conditional bail on October 30, citing medical grounds. (ANI)

The Karnataka high court had granted Darshan conditional bail on October 30, citing medical grounds. The actor, who spent 131 days in prison, was released to undergo treatment for severe back pain at BGS Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru.

Dayanand said that the police would be challenging the decision, arguing that the bail conditions could be reassessed. “The state home department has given its approval for the appeal, which will be filed next week. Senior counsel VN Raghupathi has been appointed to represent the police in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Home minister G Parameshwara told media on Wednesday: “I have conveyed to the secretary of the home department that if they want to make an appeal with the higher court in Darshan’s case, they can go ahead.”

The actor’s release was based on medical records submitted to the HC, which showed that he suffers from a severe bulging disc between the L5 and S1 vertebrae, posing a risk of stroke if left untreated. Darshan’s legal team had argued for his right to seek treatment at a hospital of his choice, a request granted by the court.

Darshan has been in custody since June 11 on allegations related to the abduction and murder of Renukaswamy, a Chitradurga resident. According to police, the victim was detained, tortured in a shed in Pattanagere, and later found dead in a Sumanahalli drain. On September 4, investigators submitted a comprehensive 3,991-page charge sheet detailing the alleged abuse, which reportedly included electric shocks leading to shock and haemorrhage. Authorities noted that Renukaswamy had used a fake Instagram profile, “Gowtham,” to contact Pavithra Gowda, reportedly leading to the incident.

The prosecution claims that Darshan and several associates retaliated after Renukaswamy sent offensive messages to Gowda, who is said to be in a long-term relationship with Darshan.

Compounding the controversy, Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after images surfaced showing him receiving preferential treatment at Bengaluru Central Prison.

The high court’s decision to grant Darshan bail came with conditions, including the requirement to submit treatment details within seven days. However, police officers indicate that Darshan has yet to undergo the recommended surgery for his back issues, which may become a focal point in the Supreme Court appeal.

Darshan’s legal team is yet to respond to queries on the impending appeal.