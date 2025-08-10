Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line inaugurated today: Check route, fare, timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Yellow line of the Bengaluru Metro Phase-2 project from RV Road in South Bengaluru to Bommasandra in the east on Sunday. Currently, the Bengaluru metro is operated and maintained by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).(PTI)

The phase-2 project has a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations and took around ₹7,160 crore to build. Along with this, he will also lay the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project.

PM Modi also flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains today at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 12 pm.

Services and fare

Services on this line will begin from Monday, with the first three trains to be driverless, operating at an interval of every 25 minutes, Mint reported. However, the frequency is likely to improve.

The trains will run daily from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm, serving thousands of commuters during that time. As per the report, the fare prices will be in line with usual Bengaluru Metro pricing, ranging from ₹10 to ₹90 for a one-way ticket.

Currently, the Bengaluru metro is operated and maintained by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka.

Also read: Traffic curbs announced ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru for Namma Metro Yellow Line launch: Report

The yellow line will improve metro connectivity in Bengaluru with an increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region. It will also help in easing the traffic congestion on key corridors, including Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

Key metro stations

RV Road (Interchange)

Jayadeva (Interchange)

Central Silk Board (Interchange)

Electronics City

Infosys Foundation

Huskuru Road

Delta Electronics Bommasandra

Also read: PM Modi in Bengaluru tomorrow: Full agenda unveiled, traffic restrictions announced

PM Modi travelled to the KSR Bengaluru railway station, where he flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train. Following this, he then travelled by road to the RV Road (Ragigudda) metro station on the Yellow Line.