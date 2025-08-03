Bengaluru PG owner sexually abuses student staying there: 'Will only provide food if...'

A college student was allegedly raped by the owner of the paying guest accommodation she was staying at in Karnataka's Bengaluru, reports said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Ashraf, has been arrested. The incident happened on the night of August 2, Saturday. (Representational Photo/PTI)

According to the student, who has filed a complaint at a local police station, she started living at the PG just 10 days earlier. On the night of August 2, Monday, Ashraf allegedly told the girl that she would have to “cooperate” with him if she wanted to be provided with food and accommodation, NDTV reported.

However, the student refused, following which, the man allegedly drove her to a room at some other location after midnight where he sexually abused her.

The student said in her complaint, "On the night of 02/08/2025, around 12:41 AM, while I was sitting at our PG, Ashraf approached me and said he would provide food and accommodation and asked me to cooperate with him. When I refused, he held my hand, dragged me, and forced me into a car, took me to a room. There, he sexually assaulted me," the report added.

"Subsequently, between approximately 1.30 am and 2.15 am, Ashraf dropped me at the PG again," the girl added in her complaint.

According to the student, she tried sharing her location with a friend but failed to do so.

Similar incident

This incident comes just days after a paying guest accommodation owner in Bengaluru was reportedly arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman staying there. On June 21, the accused, identified as Raviteja Reddy, reportedly called the survivor into a room under false pretences of questioning her about a missing ring. Following this, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman while she resisted.

The accused was later arrested by the police and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. The incident happened in Bengaluru’s Mico Layout area.