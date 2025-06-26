Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Bengaluru PG owner allegedly assaults woman after summoning her over missing ring: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 08:57 AM IST

The accused, Raviteja Reddy, misled the victim into a room before assaulting her. Following her complaint, he has been remanded to 14 days of custody. 

A paying guest (PG) accommodation owner in Bengaluru’s Mico Layout has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman residing at his facility. The incident occurred on June 21, when the accused reportedly called the woman into a room under false pretences, said a report on India Today.

A PG owner in Bengaluru was arrested for alleged sexual harassment on a girl.
Also Read - 'We are not just building roads': Bengaluru minister DK Shivakumar reviews Hebbal flyover

According to the report, the accused, Raviteja Reddy, allegedly summoned the woman claiming he needed to question her about a missing ring. Once alone, he is said to have misbehaved with her and went on to sexually assault her when she resisted, according to police officials.

Initially traumatised by the incident, the woman sought treatment at a private hospital, before mustering the courage to approach the police. She later filed a formal complaint with the Mico Layout Police Station, leading to the registration of a rape case under relevant sections of the IPC.

Bengaluru Police arrest the accused

Reddy was arrested shortly after the complaint and has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, police confirmed. An investigation is currently underway to collect further evidence and record witness statements.

The arrest comes just weeks after another disturbing case of sexual harassment in the city. On June 6, a man allegedly harassed two women within minutes of each other near Milton Park in Cooke Town.

Also Read - Rape-accused Prajwal Revanna moves Karnataka high court again for bail in sexual assault case

In the first case, the accused is said to have approached a woman walking with her family and misbehaved with her. Moments later, he reportedly entered the park and forcibly hugged and kissed another woman, sparking fear among locals. Police are continuing to investigate both incidents.

Authorities have urged PG accommodations and public spaces to tighten security measures, while also encouraging survivors of sexual harassment to report such crimes immediately.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru PG owner allegedly assaults woman after summoning her over missing ring: Report
