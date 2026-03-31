Bengaluru techie couple die by suicide: Woman jumps from 17th floor after finding husband dead

A couple, both tech professionals, reportedly died by suicide in Bengaluru on Monday. The police have registered two separate cases of unnatural death after the families of the deceased filed complaints. The police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Bengaluru techie couple. (PTI/ Representative)

Bibi Shaziya Siraj, 31, and Bhanu Chander Reddy Kunta, 32, died by suicide on Monday, reported NDTV. Both were software engineers from Telangana. Bhanu was found hanging in the bedroom, while Shaziya jumped to her death from the 17th floor of the building.

According to the report, Shaziya found their bedroom locked from inside. She repeatedly knocked on the door, asking her husband to open it, but received no response. After some time, she called security personnel and neighbours for help. When there was still no response, they forcibly opened the door and found Bhanu dead inside.

A few minutes later, Shaziya also jumped from the 17th floor of the same building and died.

Investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including possible health issues, relationship problems, and emotional distress, while awaiting post-mortem reports, officials said.

A preliminary investigation has pointed to ongoing marital discord as a possible reason behind the couple’s deaths, according to an India Today report. The couple had been married for around nine years and had earlier lived together in a live-in relationship. Sources told the police that they frequently argued after marriage, the report added.

A separate incident surfaced two days ago in Mallenahalli village, under the Attibele police station limits in Bengaluru Rural district. Two women were found dead with their throats slit, while two other family members survived with injuries, in what police suspect was an attempt to end their lives amid mounting debt, according to a PTI report.

Police said Asha (55) and her daughter Varshita (32) were found dead at their home. Asha’s son Mohan (27) and her 10-year-old grandson Mayank Gowda sustained injuries.

Knives recovered from the scene suggest that the injuries may have been inflicted by Mohan before he allegedly attempted suicide, officials said.

However, the exact sequence and cause of the deaths will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination, a police officer added.

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