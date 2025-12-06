Bengaluru techie’s body found inside his locked home; police launch probe

Bengaluru: A tech professional was found dead at his rented house in Manjunath Nagar on Friday, said police, adding that the body was in an advanced stage of decay. The body was found at Third Cross in Manjunath Nagar in Bengaluru, said police officers aware of the matter,(PTI/ Representational)

The body was found at Third Cross in Manjunath Nagar, said police officers aware of the matter, adding that residents in the area were complaining of a foul smell from the house for several days. According to preliminary investigations made at the scene, the man appeared to have been dead for around 10 days

“The owner of the house complained to us that the client had locked the house from inside and there was a foul smell,” Vijayanagara ACP Chandan told HT. “The deceased had been living in the house for 15 years. His mother died three years ago. He was an MSc graduate in computer science working with HP. We have sent the body for autopsy at Victoria Hospital and are waiting for the report. We registered a case of UDR at Basaveshwaranagar Police Station and launched an investigation,” he added.

Residents said the smell had lingered for about two weeks, prompting them to suspect a dead animal in a stormwater drain or on a nearby terrace. Some poured water into the drain, hoping the problem would disappear, before realising the source of the odour was a single house that had remained shut..

Police have informed the man’s relatives and are awaiting the post mortem findings to determine the cause and time of death.