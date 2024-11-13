Menu Explore
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
Bengaluru top cop to probe CCB officers’ conduct in rave party case

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 13, 2024 08:12 AM IST

On May 19, a CCB raid was conducted Gopalreddy farmhouse where a birthday party organized by a person named L Vasu had allegedly turned into a rave party.

The state human rights commission (SHRC) has instructed Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda to probe allegations of misconduct by the central crime branch (CCB) officers in connection with the Hebbagodi rave party case and submit a detained report by November 21.

The authorities had seized drugs including 17 MDMA tablets and cocaine, and arrested five people, including Vasu and three drug peddlers. (File photo)
On May 19, a CCB raid was conducted Gopalreddy farmhouse, in the Hosur Industrial Area of Bengaluru Rural, where a birthday party organized by a person named L Vasu had allegedly turned into a rave party.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the authorities had seized drugs including 17 MDMA tablets and cocaine, and arrested five people, including Vasu and three drug peddlers.

The directive was issued on November 7 after a complaint was lodged by one of the accused, Vijay Dennis. In his complaint, Dennis, founder and president of Karnataka RTI Workers Seva Samithi, said that CCB officials, who were part of the raid, had demanded a bribe of 10 lakh and created fake medical reports to implicate the women. They also sought sexual favours from them, he stated in his complaint.

However, the CCB officers have denied any wrongdoing. DCP Srinivas Gowda said: “The person who filed the complaint with the SHRC is one of the accused in the case and was caught consuming drugs during the raid. The charge sheet was submitted on September 9, so how can the officers demand money after that?”

Gowda also emphasised that any phone calls made by officers or visitors to the CCB office would have been recorded, and CCTV footage from the office could confirm the details.

However, the SHRC has demanded clarifications regarding these allegations, questioning the behaviour of the investigating officers during the case.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024
