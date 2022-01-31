Bengaluru traffic cop suspended for attacking woman

The Bengaluru traffic police official who physically and verbally assaulted a differently-abled woman has been suspended, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Sunday.

“The police official who used foul language and attacked a helpless woman has been suspended and an enquiry has been ordered,” Jananendra said.

The orders come days after a video of assistant sub inspector Narayana went viral on social media, adding to the growing outrage against law enforcement officials in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The woman had pelted a stone at the police on January 24, which had caused minor injuries to the official. According to reports, she had protested the towing of vehicles in Bengaluru which has added to friction between public and the police in recent times.

In retaliation, the official pushed her to the road, repeatedly kicked her and used foul language, which has not gone down well with the public.

The video, posted by several locals of the city and shared on social media platforms like Twitter, attracted sharp criticism against the police, accused of using excessive force on the people.

“No matter who it is, the law cannot be taken into their hands, and the police are no exception,” the home minister said.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the towing policy of police will be reviewed after the incident of the woman being assaulted surfaced.

“The existing towing system is being reviewed. Earlier, the police department itself used to do it. Now, it has been assigned to private contractors. I too have observed many incidents. The public should follow the rules. But those who enforce the law should conduct themselves courteously with the public. Outrageous behaviour cannot be tolerated. I will hold a meeting tomorrow(Monday) with the Police Commissioner, DGP and Traffic Police officials. We will have a total review of the existing system. Many changes would be brought to make it people-friendly,” Bommai said.

The Bengaluru police, in particular, have been blamed on more than one occasion for targeting and harassing people in the streets of India’s IT capital. The police were seen to use force on the common public in the garb of enforcing covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown guidelines while turning a blind eye on violations by politicians and other influential persons, according to multiple political leaders, activists and netizens who have highlighted the issue on social media and other platforms.

Barely any action was taken against politicians--both ruling and opposition--when they violated lockdown guidelines or failed to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour since the pandemic, including the Mekedatu Padayatra, swearing-in ceremony for MLCs, weddings attended by senior leaders, religious fairs and other large gatherings in the state.

Some of the most targeted persons by traffic police are delivery personnel, goods vehicles and others who are randomly stopped for ‘checking’, and heavy fines are imposed sometimes without any evidence, activists and others allege.

Bribery is rampant, too, as officials and their subordinates negotiate with commuters as they are forced to pay up large sums of money to be allowed to leave.