Best-ever pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 this year

A record 99.37% of twelfth graders enrolled with the Central Board of the Secondary Education (CBSE) passed their finals, capping an unprecedented pandemic-stricken academic year in which schoolchildren learned from home before their assessments were eventually drawn up using their performance from past years.

The pass rate was more than 10 percentage point higher than the 88.78% recorded in 2020, and close to 16 percentage more than in 2019, the last time normal board examinations were conducted.

Of 1,369,745 candidates, 1,296,318 passed and results for 65,184 were under process. “The results of about 1,060 new schools is still under process as there was no reference year hence, looking into the interest of candidates the result of these schools will also be declared within a weeks’ time,” said Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj.





In 2020, when India went into a lockdown in March end, exams for several subjects were pending. This year, none of the theory examinations – also known as externals – were held as the country entered the second wave of infections.

“Batch which appeared for the Class 12 boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them! To those who feel they could have worked harder or performed better, I want to say - learn from your experience and hold your head high. A bright and opportunity-filled future awaits you...” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Friday.

The number of students scoring 95% and above almost doubled to 70,004 this year from last year’s 38,686, while the number of students scoring between 90-95% marks decreased from 157,934 last year to 150,152 this year.

In region-wise performance, Trivandrum performed the best with overall pass percentage of 99.89%, followed by Delhi at 99.84%, Bengaluru at 99.83%, Chennai at 99.77%, and Bhubaneswar at 99.55%.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was a historic performance. “Congratulations to Delhi government schools students, teachers and parents. Congrats Team Delhi Education. Overall pass percentage is 99.96% up from 97.92% last year. 875 Schools have 100% result (396 last year) 885 students score above 95% (442 students last year) Its historic!” he tweeted.

Students were evaluated on the basis of their finals in classes 10 and 11, and their mid-year tests in 12th. The final score was drawn up by their schools using a 30-30-40 formula set by the CBSE and experts said the better performance is likely to be an outcome of a more lenient approach by schools in a year when learning has been difficult.

The formula was used to decide the theory component of the finals, which accounts for 70-80% of the total score. The 30-30-40 split meant that the theory marks were 60% based on past performance. From Class 10, a student’s average score from the three best subjects was chosen. From Class 11, the score of the final exam for that subject was taken into account. And from Class 12, the marks were calculated on the basis of their unit-tests, mid-terms or pre-boards.

Several principals said that the 60% weight to previous years’ scores led to a jump in pass percentage across states this year.

Malini Narayanan, principal of Army Public School in Shankar Vihar and chairperson of National Progressive, said: “Due to the moderation policy, children who may have scored below the passing limit of 33 marks may have been granted 34 or 35 marks. Only 40% weightage was given for Class 12 scores so there is no way children could have failed, because students score well in Class 10 board exams and keeping pandemic in mind they were promoted in Class 11 as well.”

Narayanan added that while schools would have had some students in previous years who failed to clear some subjects, administrators “would have done positive moderation in the interest of the students”.

Out of 3,925 children with special needs, 3,909 passed. Like in previous years, more girls passed the finals than boys but the difference in their pass percentage shrank from 6 last year to 0.54. The pass percentage of transgender students was recorded at 100% -- from last year’s 66.67%.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) schools performed the best with 100% pass percentage following by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JKV), which had 99.94% pass percentage.

Divya Bhatia, principal of Amity International School in Saket, said, “It has been an extremely tough year for everyone and I am sure getting the results has brought on a sigh of relief for all parents and students. By and large the results appear to be as per expectations. However, in case a child is unhappy with the marks in any of the subjects, CBSE has the option for them to appear for the board in the month of August.”

Board officials said they would conduct Class 12 exams between August 16 and September 15. “Students who are not satisfied with their assessment done based on the policy, private and patrachar candidates, those registered for improving their papers, and first chance compartment candidates will be allowed to appear for these exams,” Bhardwaj said.

Only 6,149 students have been placed under compartment as against 87,651 students last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON