‘Between 1 and 0’: Chidambaram rates Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 16:46 IST

Congress leader P Chidambaram trashed the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

“We have just heard the longest Budget speech by a finance minister in recent years, that lasted all of 160 minutes. If all of you are exhausted, as I am, I would not blame you. I am at a loss to understand what was the message intended to be conveyed by Budget 2020. I am also not able to recall any memorable idea, or statement, in the speech,” Chidamabaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters on Saturday.

“The government has given up on reviving the economy, or accelerating the growth rate, or promoting private investment, or increasing efficiency, or creating jobs, or winning a greater share of world trade,” he further said.

“I am certain that even the most staunch BJP supporters or workers latch onto any idea and take it to the public,” said the former finance minister.

When asked to rate the Budget on a scale of 1 to 10, Chidamabarm said, “Choose any number between 1 and 0... 10 has got a one and a zero, you can pick either and I’m okay.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Budget on Saturday, and gave the longest-ever Budget speech in Parliament.

Sitharaman vowed to boost income and purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped.

India estimates economic growth this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5 per cent - its weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.