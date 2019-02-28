Bhagwan Lal Sahni, who contested LS polls against George Fernandes, may head NCBC

Bhagwan Lal Sahni, from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, who once contested Lok Sabha polls against former defence minister George Fernandes and has links with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is expected to be the chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes, according to people aware of the developments.

The Nishad community leader had fought against Fernandes on an Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket in 2004. According to a person aware of the developments, the formal announcement of the appointment is expected on Thursday. While no name has been selected for the post of vice-president, former MP Sudha Yadav and Kaushlender Singh, former Mayor of Varanasi will be the two members of the constitutional body.

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) was set up after the bill to grant it constitutional status secured Parliament’s approval last year.

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill 2017 was passed after heated exchanges in Parliament during which several members urged the Centre to make public the findings of the caste census and implement reservation accordingly. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2, superseding the amendments earlier carried out by the Rajya Sabha.

The bill was passed after the House repealed the National Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1993.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 13:09 IST