Bhagwant Mann, other AAP members charged with rioting: Police

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 07:40 IST

AAP’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann and some party legislators from the state have been booked on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest here against power tariff hike, a police official said on Sunday.

Around 800 unnamed AAP supporters have also been booked.

The FIR was filed on Saturday against the Sangrur MP, around seven-eight legislators and others on the statement of a woman constable here, who complained that AAP activists had pelted stones and assaulted her and some other cops during the protest on Friday last.

SHO of Sector 3 Police Station, Inspector Jaspal Singh said an FIR (first information report) has been registered here against Mann and others under various Sections of the IPC including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant in discharge of his duty.