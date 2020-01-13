e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / Bhagwant Mann, other AAP members charged with rioting: Police

Bhagwant Mann, other AAP members charged with rioting: Police

Around 800 unnamed AAP supporters have also been booked.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 07:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
AAP Punjab chief and MP Bhagwant Mann at his Sangrur office
AAP Punjab chief and MP Bhagwant Mann at his Sangrur office
         

AAP’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann and some party legislators from the state have been booked on charges of rioting, assault and obstructing police from performing their duties during a protest here against power tariff hike, a police official said on Sunday.

Around 800 unnamed AAP supporters have also been booked.

The FIR was filed on Saturday against the Sangrur MP, around seven-eight legislators and others on the statement of a woman constable here, who complained that AAP activists had pelted stones and assaulted her and some other cops during the protest on Friday last.

SHO of Sector 3 Police Station, Inspector Jaspal Singh said an FIR (first information report) has been registered here against Mann and others under various Sections of the IPC including rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant in discharge of his duty.

tags
top news
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Sacks of sand test noose as Tihar prepares to hang December 16 convicts
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Talk to us: Chidambaram proposes Q&A to Modi over citizenship act
Opposition meet today to ‘aggressively counter’ government on CAA, economy
Opposition meet today to ‘aggressively counter’ government on CAA, economy
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
JNU violence: Police identify masked woman in armed group
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
In 7-hour meet at Amit Shah’s home, BJP discusses Delhi poll candidates
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, firing at weddings
Haryana’s khap panchayat bans DJ after 10 pm, firing at weddings
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
Ponting predicts scoreline of 3-match ODI series between India & Australia
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
‘Diaper and 5-day Tests should be changed only when finished’: Sehwag
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news