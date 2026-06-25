'Bhagwant Mann's silicon mask used': AAP bombshell amid Sikh Gurus clip row; video emerges

“The Akali, BJP and Congress’s full game against CM Bhagwant exposed. This is the same man of Akali Dal who shot a fake video of Punjab chief minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann in a hotel, while wearing a silicone mask. Watch the video carefully, how Sukhbir Badal’s man is acting like Sardar Bhagwant Mann ji and executing the conspiracy to defame him,” the post in Hindi on X read.

In a social media post, AAP claimed that a person wearing a silicone mask resembling Bhagwant Mann shot the video to defame the Punjab chief minister. The party also shared a video, purportedly showing the mask lines and skin tone difference.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Thursday that a silicone mask was used to shoot the alleged sacrilegious video that has put Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a spot.

“Here is the video of the person who made the fake video of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann Ji. The conspiracy by the ED party and the Akali Dal–Badal family to defame Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann Ji has been exposed. In the video, it can be clearly seen that a person is holding a mask of Sardar Bhagwant Mann Ji in his hand and is plotting to defame him,” AAP wrote while sharing the video.

Punjab’s ruling party also shared another video in which a man, whom Mann on Thursday identified as a Canada-based person, Jagman Samra , is seen holding the mask resembling the CM’s face in his hand and saying, “you put a face on a face,” in Punjabi.

The Punjab video row A political row erupted over an alleged objectionable video over which the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, had issued an edict against Bhagwant Mann on June 15.

The matter stems from the summoning of Mann by the Akal Takht in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a purported video clip.

The edict came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video, purportedly showing a man resembling Mann, was found to be "authentic" by two forensic laboratories. After that, AAP presented a forensic report claiming that the man seen in the video is not the Punjab CM. But it sparked another controversy.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested two men on a complaint about the procurement of the forensic report, which the cops say is ‘fabricated’.

Bhagwant Mann's defence Bhagwant Mann and AAP have maintained that the man seen in the alleged video disrespecting the Sikh Gurus is not the Punjab CM, while the opposition in the state and now even nationally has demanded his resignation over the row.

Facing mounting criticism, Mann on Thursday reiterated that he was not in that video and claimed that the person seen in the objectionable clip was wearing a mask resembling his face. He claimed that the video was made in a hotel room in Abbotsford, Canada.

CM said that he had not visited Canada since 2016, adding that the alleged objectionable video was shot after 2017-18.

"Who installs pictures of Guru Sahib in hotels?" he asked.

"Who gave him money to make this video? Who is the producer and director of this video? We will reveal in the coming days," Mann said.

The chief minister said he will share the new video with the Akal Takht for examination.