Bhandara fire: NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over death of newborn babies

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government in connection with the death of newborn babies in a hospital fire in Bhandara, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

Ten newborn babies - between the ages of one and three months - were killed in the blaze which broke out in the early hours of Saturday (January 9). Seven babies were rescued.

The officials quoted above said that the NHRC had issued notices to the state chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) and sought a detailed report within four weeks. They also added that Maharashtra’s police chief would be expected to inform the commission about the outcome of the investigation conducted by the police.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who had ordered an investigation into the incident, had said on Sunday that the probe would determine if there was any negligence and added that orders had been issued for conducting a safety and fire audit of all hospitals across the state. The state government announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

“Last year, our health infrastructure was under a lot of stress due to Covid-19. The probe will determine if there were some negligence. The investigation will be held under the leadership of divisional commissioner,” Thackeray said after paying a visit to the hospital.

The probe committee formed by the Maharashtra government has recorded the statements of the hospital staff.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of ₹two lakh each from the PM’s National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those seriously injured.

“Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible,” Modi had tweeted on Saturday.



