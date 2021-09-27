Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from UP

The Delhi Traffic Police said it has stopped vehicular movement headed from Uttar Pradesh towards Delhi’s Ghazipur border due to farmers’ a nationwide strike against the three farm laws on Monday.

“Traffic alert! Traffic movement has been closed from UP towards Ghazipur due to protest,” the traffic police tweeted.

In another tweet, the police said both carriageways at Red Fort, Chhatta Rail and Subhash Marg had been closed too. However it didn’t give a reason for the closure.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is observing a 10-hour strike to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, resulting in disruptions in traffic on Monday. The strike started at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm today. As part of the strike, all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed across the country.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws. Ghazipur border is among three places in Delhi where farmers have camped since November last year in protest. The city’s borders with Haryana at Singhu and Tikri are the other two protest sites.