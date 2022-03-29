Bharat Bandh echoes in parliament amid day 2 of protest

Protesting against the central government policies, that have been labelled as "anti-worker", the Bharat Bandh demonstrators are continuing their strike for the second day across India. On the first day, bank customers and commuters faced inconvenience in several parts of the country as the nationwide strike's impact was felt in Kerala, Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab among other states. Several lawmakers have also been raising the issue in parliament amid the budget session.

A suspension of business notice was given in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by the Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil, news agency ANI reported. "That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion on the two-day nationwide strike by central trade unions to protest against government's policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Monday, some lawmakers were seen protesting in parliament while demonstrators were out on streets. Communist Party of India (Marxist) MPs Jharna Das Baidya, K Somaprasad, V Sivadasan, CPI leader Binoy Viswam, DMK leaders TKS Elangovan were seen holding placards to register their support for the nationwide strike.

Ten central unions - the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC) - are part of the protest that has also found support from farmer bodies.

Bank employees are also protesting against the centre's privatisation move. The slashing of interest rates is another issue that has been raised.

In Kerala, the high court on Monday was compelled to tell the government employees to report to duty. The Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal on Sunday had told the staff to ensure their presence in the offices during the two days of protest.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON