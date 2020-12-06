e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions

Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties, besides a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, have announced their support to the countrywide strike. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bharat Bandh call by farmers

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 10:08 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers arrive to join demonstrators at the Delhi- UP Gate protest site near Ghazipur while talks are held with the Centre on farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, India.
Farmers arrive to join demonstrators at the Delhi- UP Gate protest site near Ghazipur while talks are held with the Centre on farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, India.(Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
         

As the fifth round of talks between the farmers and the government remained inconclusive on Saturday, farm union leaders have said the Bharat Bandh announced for December 8 will go as planned despite repeated assurances from the Centre regarding resolving issues concerning the farm bills.

Farmers are protesting the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

“The government will prepare a draft and give (it to) us. They said that they’ll consult the states too. Discussions were held on MSP too but we said that we should also take up laws and talk about their rollback. Bharat Bandh will go on as announced,” Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties, besides a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, have announced their support to the countrywide strike.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bharat Bandh call by farmers:

1. As part of the Bharat Bandh call, farmers are set to “block all the roads leading up to Delhi.” The toll plazas will also be occupied and protests against the central government and corporate houses will intensify, they have said.

2. Left parties have extended their support to farmer’s call for a Bharat Bandh and appealed to all other political parties supporting the farmer’s cause to show cooperation. A joint statement released by CPI, CPI(M) and CPM(M-L), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc said, “The Left parties extend their solidarity with and support to the ongoing massive agitation by Kisan organisations from all over the country against the new Agri laws. The Left parties extend their support to the call given by them for a Bharat Bandh on December 8.”

3. Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) and Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC) have also lent their support to the farmers’ stir.

4. Parallel protests will be witnessed in parts of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu among others, Maharashtra. Farm unions have also appealed to farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana borders to join them.

5. For nearly 10 days now, Delhi borders have been witnessing thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states as routes connecting the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) remained closed. The Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatikara, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao, Maniyari and Mangesh continues to remain closed. Other borders that have been affected till now include the Chilla border on the Noida link road, the Ghazipur border on NH-24 and the Badusarai border, which remains open only for light vehicles.

tags
top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In