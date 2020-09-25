Bharat Bandh: Punjab, Maharashtra, UP among states to be affected by farmers’ unions strike

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 10:10 IST

Famers’ unions across the nation have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ in view of the passage of contentious farm bills in Parliament. Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal are among the 18 Opposition parties in support of the call for nationwide shutdown.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) and All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) are among the ten unions that have called for the shutdown.

While Delhi-Haryana border is likely to be sealed, a three-hour road blockade will be observed across Punjab from 11am to 2pm.

Here is a look at the list of states that are likely to be affected by the protests:

Haryana

Punjab

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Karnataka

Chhattisgarh

West Bengal

Uttarakhand

Farmers have been protesting for weeks in these states by blocking road and rail traffic and hampering supply of essential goods. “Nothing will work in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on Friday,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union president Rakesh Takait.

The three farm bills passed by Parliament are: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance; and Farm Services Bill and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.