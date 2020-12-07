Bharat Bandh will begin at 11 am. Here’s why

india

The farmers protesting against the three farm reforms enacted by the Centre recently will observe a nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. During the strike, they will block roads and various services including transport, banking are expected to be affected. There will be complete ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press conference. However, the road blockage will begin from 11 am and will continue till 3 pm.

Speaking at a press conference today, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that the timings for the road blockade or chakka jam has been set as they don’t want to cause any trouble to the common public.

“We don’t want to cause problems for the common public. Therefore, we will begin at 11 am, so that they could leave for the office on time. Work hours in offices will end by 3 pm,” Tikait said. “Services such as ambulances, even weddings, can go on as usual. People can show their card and leave,” he added.

“Our protest is peaceful and we’ll continue that way. It is a symbolic protest to register our opposition,” Tikait also said.

Farmers from across the country are protesting against the three farm laws for 11 days now. They have been camping in and around Delhi and demanding the complete withdrawal of the laws passed by the Parliament in September this year.

So far, five rounds of talks have taken place between the government and the protesting farmers. However, they have been inconclusive as they remain firm on the demand for complete withdrawal. The next round of talks is set to take place on Wednesday.

In view of the strike, police in Delhi are taking extensive measures to maintain the law and order situation on Tuesday. As per the traffic advisory, Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda borders (on the Haryana side) are closed. The National Highway-44 has also been closed on both sides.

People travelling towards Noida are also advised to take DND flyover as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too is closed for traffic. The Ghazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi.