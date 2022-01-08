Bharat Biotech asks health workers to be 'vigilant', says 'only Covaxin to be administered to 15-18 age group'

Raising concern over unapproved vaccines being administered to children, Bharat Biotech on Friday issued a statement urging healthcare workers to be “vigilant” and ensure only Covaxin is being administered to the age group of 15-18 years.

The statement comes after the company received reports of other vaccines, which have not been approved for children, being administered to the newly eligible group.

“We have received several reports of other Covid-19 vaccines being administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group,” the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said in a statement, shared late night on Twitter.

“We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Bharat Biotech had issued a clarification saying that no painkillers are recommended for children taking the Covaxin jab.

“We have received feedback that certain immunization centres are recommending taking 3 paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,” it said in a statement.

India opened up vaccination against Covid-19 for children of age 15 and above on January 3, as soon as the company received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). So far, the government has approved only Covaxin as a safe vaccine for the under 18 age group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON