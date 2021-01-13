Bharat biotech dispatches first batch of Covaxin to Delhi, 10 other cities
Ahead of the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, India's first consignment of Covaxin was on Wednesday transported to Delhi and 10 other cities.
The first consignment of the Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday morning. Three boxes of Covaxin were taken to Kurukshetra in Haryana.
Speaking to news agency ANI, an official said, "The first consignment of vaccine from Bharat Biotech is being carried by Air India on AI 559 from Hyderabad to Delhi on Wednesday at 0640 hours."
Covishield and Covaxin, the two Covid-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU), have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday and noted that the two "are safest of the vaccines".
"Both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been authorized for emergency use and there should be no doubt about their safety. They have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," Dr Paul said.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the Central government is having close collaboration with states and union territories for vaccine roll-out. "All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he said.
Bharat Biotech is charging ₹295 per dose for 38.5 lakh doses. The company, which has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the vaccine, will give 16.5 lakh doses to the centre free of cost.
(With inputs from agencies)
