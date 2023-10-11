‘Bharat Hain Hum’ animation series on unsung freedom fighters: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union information and broadcasting minister, Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of an upcoming animated series titled ‘Bharat Hain Hum’, which will focus on several unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. Union minister Anurag Thakur (HT photo)

The series will be launched on Prime Video, Netflix, and Doordarshan, the national broadcaster.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakhur said that the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” was conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay tribute to the people who contributed to the country’s freedom struggle.

“Under his vision, it is our humble endeavour to reignite the nation’s memory and gratitude towards these unsung heroes, who deserve our unwavering admiration and respect. Through this animated series, we are trying to shed light on India’s culture, history, lives, and achievements of those heroes, which had not happened earlier,” Thakur said.

According to Thakhur, many schools teach about selective people and about the parts they played in the freedom struggle, but there were many freedom fighters about whom people remain unaware.

“Like Birsa Munda, Rani Abbakka and others, students are unaware of them. From where should people know what has happened in the country? There are many names, like Rani Abbakka,” he said.

“This is a beautiful animation series that will provide information about India. Efforts have been made to make sure that language isn’t a barrier. A unique effort has been made that this has been made in 12 Indian languages and seven international languages so that not only the country but the world can know about our unsung heroes,” he added.

At least 30% of the characters in the series are women, Thakur said.

“Nearly 30 % of the characters in this series are women…Prime Minister Modi gave 33 % of the reservation to women in Parliament. In India, women have contributed from the time when we were fighting for Independence…”

Also present at the event, Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, co-creators of the series, said, “We wanted to revive these tales of patriotism and pursuit of freedom, paying tribute to their remarkable sacrifices, and inspire the children and the youth of India to take pride in our heritage.”

“ Animation is the perfect medium to bring alive these glorious tales and make them accessible to the children of our country. Our history often remains confined to the pages of school textbooks, and a knowledge gap exists beyond secondary education. This entertaining and informative series is aimed at every Indian irrespective of age,” the dup added.

The series is slated to premiere on October 15 and will comprise 26 episodes in Season 1.