Mehbooba Mufti says India sees ‘ray of hope’ in Rahul Gandhi; Omar Abdullah's request

Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:50 PM IST

The Congress on Monday took out a rally to mark the culmination of its Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar amid heavy snowfall.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Monday.(Source: Twitter)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday heaped praises on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said today, the nation can see a ray of hope in him. The Congress on Monday took out a rally to mark the culmination of its Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar amid heavy snowfall.

The rally led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge began from the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium and was joined by representatives from DMK, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP and IUML.

“Rahul, you said you've come to Kashmir your home. It's your home. I hope what the Godse ideology snatched from Jammu and Kashmir, from this nation will be restored. Gandhi ji said he can see a ray of hope in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the nation can see a ray of hope in Rahul Gandhi,” Mufti said at the rally.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asked the former Congress president to undertake another yatra from west to east of the country.

"On this last function of the yatra, I congratulate Gandhi on behalf of myself, my father and my party. This yatra has been successful. This yatra has shown that there are people in the country who like the BJP but there are also those who like the other idea which is of brotherhood," he said.

"I request Rahul Gandhi to undertake a yatra from west to east. I would like to walk with him," Abdullah added.

RSP leader Premchandran declared his party's solidarity with the Congress leader. "A historic movement was undertaken. Rahul Gandhi has proved that he is the right leader to fight against these divisive forces," he said.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi hoisted the national flag at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' camp site at in Panthachowk.

With the rally, the curtains have come down on the yatra that traversed a dozen states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year in Kanyakumari.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

bharat jodo yatra congress rahul gandhi mehbooba mufti omar abdullah + 3 more
