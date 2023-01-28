Kharge's letter to Amit Shah even as Mehooba joins Rahul Gandhi's yatra

After the alleged "security lapse” during Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention in ensuring adequate security to the foot march in the union territory.

Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Awantipora in Pulwama district on Saturday, a day after cancelling it in Anantnag district after the party alleged security lapse. Gandhi was joined by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, her daughter Iltija Mufti and a large number of workers from her party as the march traversed through Awantipora The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements by the union territory's administration "completely collapsed".

Sharing his letter to Shah, Kharge said on Twitter, "Security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra led to its suspension yesterday, after Rahul Gandhi's security detail suggested same."

"We are expecting a huge gathering, including leaders of important political parties at its culmination," he said.

"We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on 30th January at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function to be held on the 30th of January.

"I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar," Kharge said in his letter to Shah.

On the advice of the security officials in charge of the security detail of Rahul Gandhi, the yatra had to be suspended, Kharge said.

“We appreciate the Jammu and Kashmir Police and welcome their statement saying they will continue to ensure complete security till the culmination of the journey,” the Congress president added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will culminate on January 30 in Srinagar after traversing through 12 states.

