Rahul Gandhi's security lapse in J-K 'disconcerting': Congress prez Kharge

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:46 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday lashed out at the Centre over an alleged security lapse during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Kashmir and termed it "disconcerting", adding that it is the government's responsibility to provide security.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said ndia has already lost two PM's and scores of leaders and we demand better security for the Yatris.(PTI)
ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

"Lapse in Rahul Gandhi's security detail in Jammu & Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra is disconcerting to say the least. It is GOI's prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PM's and scores of leaders and we demand better security for the Yatris," Kharge tweeted.

However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police dismissed the allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi of security lapse in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The government is acutely mindful of the security concerns and all arrangements have been made to ensure the best possible security for the ongoing Bharat Jodo yatra," RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secy (FC), Home Dept J-K, on Rahul Gandhi's security breach.

"The size of the crowd was larger than planned which led to the pressure on the available security resources and created the impression that security arrangements were not in place. However, 15 companies of paramilitary forces and 10 companies of J-K police were deployed," he added.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd during the Yatra "were nowhere to be seen".

"This morning during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, unfortunately, the police arrangement completely collapsed and the police who were supposed to manage the crowd was nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on the yatra so I had to cancel my walk. Other yatris did the walk," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

Dismissing the allegations, Kashmir Zone Police said that only authorized persons who were identified by organisers were allowed on the route of the yatra.

The police said that the organizers of the yatra did not inform about the large gathering from Banihal.

"Only authorised persons as identified by organisers & frisked crowd was allowed inside towards the route of Yatra. Organisers & managers of BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The police said that full security arrangements were in place.

"Full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments," the police tweeted.

"JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km yatra by organizers. Rest of yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide fool proof security," the police added.

bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi mallikarjun kharge jammu and kashmir
