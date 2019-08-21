Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained in Delhi for temple protest

india

Aug 21, 2019

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was among over 50 persons detained after clashes broke out between the police and hundreds of protesters in South Delhi’s Tughlaqabad on Wednesday evening where people were protesting the demolition of a temple, police said.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), said that Azad would be questioned in the night about the clashes that left many among the police and the protesters injured.

While the protesters pelted stones and vandalised vehicles, the police responded by firing tear gas shells and lathi charging them.

Biswal said that a case of rioting and damaging public property was being registered against the people involved in the violence.

The officer said that the detained people included a man who was found carrying a pistol. “It seems to be a licensed weapon, but we are still probing it and checking if it was violating any licensing rules,” said Biswal.

Aug 21, 2019