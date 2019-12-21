e-paper
Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad arrested day after Citizenship Act protest

Chandrashekhar Azad had given the police a slip on Friday after leading a massive protest against the citizenship act at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi area.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad along with demonstrators shout slogans during their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Dec 20, 2019. (ANI Photo)
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday after being detained from outside the Jama Masjid earlier in the day.

Chandrashekhar Azad had given the police a slip on Friday after leading a massive protest against the citizenship act at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi area.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the march and stopped a section of the crowd at Delhi Gate.

Thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders had hit the streets in the national capital, defying heavy security clampdown and prohibitory orders even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

Heavy security was deployed in areas around the Jama Masjid in view of the protest call and all the exit and entry lanes were barricaded.

