Police denies Bhim Army permission to protest at Jantar Mantar

The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Dec 20, 2019
Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan during a rally on the occasion of late political leader Kanshi Ram’s 85th birthday at Jantar Mantar.
Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan during a rally on the occasion of late political leader Kanshi Ram’s 85th birthday at Jantar Mantar.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
         

Delhi Police has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march on Friday from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law. The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday, prohibiting assembly of four or more people. Thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital on Thursday, defying heavy security clampdown and prohibitory orders even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid were among over 1,200 people detained from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House -- the sites of the two planned demonstrations.

