Bhojshala row: Dhar Muslims reject site earmarked for Friday namaz

Muslims in Dhar refused to perform Friday prayers on a land allotted for the purpose by the district administration, as it was located 1.5km away from the Bhojshala complex.

Muslim side to perform Namaaz near Bhojshala after SC orders interim space for Friday Namaaz in an open space adjacent to the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex (ANI video Grab)

The community leaders argued that despite the Supreme Court’s directive to provide land near the complex, the administration designated a site near Chalees Peer, a shrine in Maliwada village.

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On Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, declined to stay the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s ruling that recognised the Bhojshala Temple–Kamal Maula Mosque complex as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. However, the bench directed authorities to earmark an open space “adjacent or near to” the complex for Friday namaz between 1pm and 3pm.

Also read: Supreme Court declines to restore namaz at Bhojshala, orders Friday prayers at nearby site

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{{^usCountry}} The district administration received the SC order around noon on Friday and convened a meeting with Hindu and Muslim leaders. During the meeting, Dhar Sadar (local Muslim leader) Abdul Samad requested land adjacent to the Bhojshala complex, where Sufi/Urs gatherings have traditionally been held but refused to perform Friday prayers at the burial ground, which is adjacent to the Bhojshala site and was given during Basant Panchami in January this year for Friday prayers. Muslims reject site allotted by administration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district administration received the SC order around noon on Friday and convened a meeting with Hindu and Muslim leaders. During the meeting, Dhar Sadar (local Muslim leader) Abdul Samad requested land adjacent to the Bhojshala complex, where Sufi/Urs gatherings have traditionally been held but refused to perform Friday prayers at the burial ground, which is adjacent to the Bhojshala site and was given during Basant Panchami in January this year for Friday prayers. Muslims reject site allotted by administration {{/usCountry}}

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The administration then urged the community to use the Chalees Peer site, but Muslims refused the offer and chose to pray in local mosques.

Abdul Samad said, “When the apex court asked to give land near Bhojshala, why did they choose a site 1.5 km away? They are trying to expel us from the area. We will raise the matter with the Supreme Court during the August 5 hearing.”

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Local activist K Alaas said the administration was doing injustice and hurting religious sentiments.

Also read: Dhar’s Bhojshala site is a Saraswati temple, rules Madhya Pradesh high court

However, Bhojshala temple committee member Gopal Sharma argued that the Supreme Court had asked for land outside the ASI-protected Bhojshala complex, and therefore the administration could allot land within 300 metres of the monument.

Administration defends decision

District collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena defended the administration’s decision, and said, “The Supreme Court asked to provide land in an open space. The land finalized is nearby and suitable for Friday prayers. We cannot allow prayers in a congested area near Bhojshala as it could pose a law-and-order issue.”

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“Now, we will hold meetings with the Muslims again so that the next Friday prayers could be conducted without any problem,” he added.

Also read: ‘Will study SC order, take appropriate steps,’ says collector on Bhojshala issue