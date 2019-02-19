Bhopal college expels 2 Kashmiri students, suspends 4 for anti-India posts

A private nursing college in Bhopal expelled two Kashmiri students for posting anti-India messages on social media and suspended four others late Monday night, college authorities said on Tuesday.

Bhopal police are investigating in the matter as the ripple effect of the Pulwama terror attack continues.

Rena Taneja, principal of the Kusha Bhau Thakre Nursing College said the institution ordered the expulsions and suspension after a few students lodged a complaint with the administration late Monday night accusing Khalid Bashir and Abid Mohammad Lone and four other second year and third year students of posting anti-national comments and photographs on their Facebook and WhatsApp accounts.

The college administration swung into action and collected all the objectionable posts.

“There is a Facebook account in the name of an unknown person but has a profile picture of Bashir. The account has pro-Pakistan posts and comments. However, Bashir said the account didn’t belong to him. Similarly, we found a picture of Lone with picture of Pakistan flags pasted on his face. We expelled both the students and also suspended four others who liked or posted comments,” Taneja said.

“We will revoke suspension and reinstate the students, if police give them clean chit. As of now, these students are in Kashmir,” the principal added.

Investigation officer and Kolar police station in-charge Naveen Pandey said a case is yet to be registered. “Serious charges have been levelled against two students. We are investigating the matter with the help of cyber police. The case will be registered only after the investigation.”

Meanwhile, in Gwalior, more than 400 km north of Bhopal, the Jiwaji University cancelled the admission of eight PhD scholars from Kashmir on Monday after student unions in the city staged protest demanding expulsion of Kashmiri students.

But the university vice chancellor Sangeeta Shukla said the decision had no connection with the protests.

“The cancellation of admission has nothing to do with ongoing demand of unions. We have received a complaint from a Kashmiri student that eight PhD scholars from Kashmir were not regular during the course work and they were doing jobs at different places. We inquired the matter and found it true. We took action against them. There are 250 Kashmiri students in Jiwaji University and we are providing all safeguards and security to them,” she added.

Alarmed by the fallout of the Pulwama terror attack the Madhya Pradesh government has started collecting information about presence of Kashmiri students in the state and places where they may face threat. The police have been instructed to ensure their security.

On Sunday, the Union home ministry issued an advisory all states to ensure safety and security of the students and people from Jammu and Kashmir living in their areas following reports that people from Kashmir were being harassed and intimidated in different places in retaliation against the terror attack.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 17:40 IST