Bhopal drug bust: Congress accuses deputy CM of close links with kingpin, questions PM Modi's 'silence'

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Friday demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda, accusing him of having connections with individuals involved in a major drug bust in Bhopal. Patwari cited a sting operation that revealed widespread availability of drugs in Madhya Pradesh, warning that the state was turning into "Udta MP," drawing parallels to the drug crisis in Punjab. MD drug and its raw materials valued at ₹ 1,814 crore seized from a factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. (PTI)

“What is the situation in Madhya Pradesh today? After Udta Punjab, Madhya Pradesh is now becoming Udta MP,” Patwari told ANI.

He alleged that individuals close to the deputy CM were involved in the drug trade under his protection.

This follows the seizure of mephedrone (MD) drugs worth ₹1,814 crore by authorities earlier this week.

"When the government did not take responsibility and failed to act, how is he still holding the post of deputy chief minister?" Patwari asked, questioning the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

"Shouldn't PM Modi take a decision and remove the Deputy chief minister immediately? If not, then it is natural that we, as a responsible opposition, will raise our concerns."

The deputy CM had earlier denied any wrongdoing, clarifying that photographs with public figures do not imply any form of protection for criminals. He said that strict action should be taken against those involved in the drug operation.

Mega drug haul in Bhopal

Earlier this week, Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 907.09 kg of mephedrone from a factory on the outskirts of Bhopal and arrested two men, Amit Chaturvedi and Sanyal Prakash Bane, in connection with the bust.

This is the largest illegal MD drug factory ever uncovered by Gujarat ATS, with the unit capable of producing 25 kg of drugs per day. The arrested individuals were allegedly operating the factory for several months, manufacturing and selling MD drugs for financial gain.

“There is a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and a horrific situation is constantly developing here. Also, there has been a BJP government in the country for the last 10 years and the country is constantly moving towards Udta Bharat,” Patwari said.

“So where there was talk of 2 crore jobs every year, now there are 2.5 crore new youths who have become drug addicts. So, PM Modi and BJP are guilty for it, right?”