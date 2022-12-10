Bhupendra Patel to continue as chief minister of Gujarat, oath on Monday

Bhupendra Patel will continue as the chief minister of Gujarat for the second term after he was picked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs unanimously in a legislative meeting, a BJP official said.

On Thursday, Patel tendered his resignation along with his entire cabinet to form the new government. He along with other ministers will take oath as the new chief minister of the state on December 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

Also Read: 5 things to know about Bhupendra Patel, set to be Gujarat CM for 2nd term

The meeting was held at the party headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar and was attended by union defence minister Rajnath Singh, former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa and union tribal affairs minister Arjun Munda- BJP’s three central observers for Gujarat.

Patel and Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil will fly to Delhi on Saturday afternoon to meet top party leaders, according to the BJP official.

The BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly elections with a historic landslide victory, winning 156 seats out of 182, shattering all the records for the number of seats won by any party in the state. The previous record was for 149 seats in 1985 when the Congress under Madhavsinh Solanki won the Assembly.

The new government under CM Patel will have about 25-28 ministers including 10-12 cabinet-rank ministers, said sources. New faces like Rivaba Jadeja, Alpesh Thakor, Shankar Chaudhary, Dr Darshana Shah, Amit Thakkar and Hardik Patel are likely to be inducted into the new cabinet.

“The new cabinet will be a mix of various caste and district representations,” a BJP official said.

Also Read: Hardik Patel - from Cong to BJP and now Guj MLA. On becoming minister, he says..

Addressing a press conference, Patel thanked the people of Gujarat for once again reposing their faith in the BJP. He said the party will implement all the promises made in their election manifesto including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for which a committee has already been formed to give its recommendations.

Bhupendra Patel, former chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Corporation (AUDA), and sitting MLA of Ghatlodia, replaced Vijay Rupani as chief minister of Gujarat in September 2021.

Patel won a second straight term from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district by over 2 lakh votes in the recently concluded Gujarat elections.