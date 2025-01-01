Menu Explore
Bhuvnesh Kumar appointed UIDAI chief executive officer

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2025 09:18 PM IST

Bhuvesh Kumar succeeds Amit Agrawal who was appointed the secretary of department of pharmaceuticals in December

NEW DELHI: Bhuvnesh Kumar, additional secretary in the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) in charge of cyber laws and matters related to UIDAI, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the ministry announced on Wednesday. He will continue to hold both positions.

Bhuvnesh Kumar is an IAS officer from the 1995 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre (X/NIELITIndia)
Kumar succeeds Amit Agrawal who was appointed the secretary of department of pharmaceuticals in December.

Bhuvnesh Kumar is an IAS officer from the 1995 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre. He is a graduate of National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

UIDAI is a statutory authority under MeitY that is responsible for issuing Aadhaar numbers and maintaining the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), the centralised database of demographic and biometric data of people issued the identitification number.

India News
