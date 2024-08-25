‘Big conspiracies being revealed’: Union minister on recent train accidents

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh on Saturday said "some dangerous things" and "conspiracies" have been revealed in investigations into the recent Railway accidents in the country. Ravneet Singh Bittu (PTI File)

"Some dangerous things are being revealed in the investigations into cause of the (railway) accidents...Yesterday, an alloy wheel was found on (railway track in Aligarh). It means big conspiracies are also being revealed," he told PTI Videos here, when asked about recent railway accidents in the country.

"Because Narendra Modi has become the PM for the third term, somewhere or the other attempts are being made by some people in foreign countries to disrupt railways which is a lifeline of the country," he said.

The recent railway accidents...indicate that they were done "intentionally", the Minister further said.

Ravneet Singh visited Secunderabad Railway station here and reviewed the station's major upgradation plans, a release from South Central Railway said.

Ravneet Singh stated that PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for major upgradation of Secunderabad station and now 27 per cent of the major upgradation works have been completed.

The station is being upgraded with a cost of approximately ₹700 crore and the project is likely to be completed by 2026, he said.

He said the redeveloped station will have modern architecture and world-class passenger amenities.

The project symbolises the commitment of the government to enhance passenger experiences by modernising infrastructure, ensuring safety, preserving the stations historical importance by blending tradition with modernity.

Secunderabad Railway station will be completely transformed and will be on par with airports to reflect the aspirations of New India, the Minister said.

It would be a green energy station with solar panels for harnessing energy, sewerage treatment plants for reducing the water pollution, he added.

He also stated that 119 railway stations are being developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme with an expenditure of more than ₹5,000 crore on SCR, the release added.