Bigg Boss Kannada 12 studio reopens after deputy CM intervenes in sealing row

Bengaluru: Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the venue hosting the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Kannada (BBK 12), was reopened in the early hours of Thursday following the intervention of Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar. District officials, accompanied by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board personnel and police, removed the seal around 3 am on October 9.

The studio, located in Bidadi, was sealed on Tuesday for alleged violations of environmental norms.

“I have directed the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru South district to lift the seal on Jollywood premises in Bidadi, where Bigg Boss Kannada is being filmed,” Shivakumar said on X.

“While environmental compliance remains a top priority, the studio will be given time to address violations in accordance with the norms set by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board,” he added.

Shivakumar, emphasising his dual commitment, said, “I remain committed to supporting the Kannada entertainment industry, while also upholding our responsibility toward environmental protection.”

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa, the show’s host, expressed gratitude for the intervention, thanking Shivakumar for ensuring the studio’s reopening.

The KSPCB had issued a closure order to Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which operates Jollywood Studios near Bidadi, citing lack of “consent for establishment” and “consent for operation.” Following the order, electricity and water connections were cut, and all 17 contestants were moved to Eagleton Resort.

The studio’s parent company --- Welles Studios --- in a letter to the Bengaluru South district administration said that it holds valid licences but admitted that certain KSPCB norms were not fully met. The studio had requested 15 days to rectify the violations, while officials are reportedly considering a 10-day relief period.