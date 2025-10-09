Shivakumar orchestrated Bigg Boss Kannada shutdown, says JD(S)

The Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday accused Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of orchestrating the shutdown of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada after Jollywood Studios, where the show is filmed, was sealed for alleged environmental violations. JD(S) leaders seized on the incident, sharing an old video of Shivakumar warning the film industry that he knew “who should tighten the nut and bolt where.” (PTI)

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued a closure order to Vels Studios and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which operates Jollywood Studios near Bidadi, citing lack of “consent for establishment” and “consent for operation.” Following the order, electricity and water connections were cut, and all 17 contestants were moved to Eagleton Resort.

JD(S) leaders seized on the incident, sharing an old video of Shivakumar warning the film industry that he knew “who should tighten the nut and bolt where.” The party claimed the deputy CM was taking “revenge” against the Kannada film industry and branded him a “nut-bolt minister.”

The remark in question was made earlier this year, when Shivakumar criticised actors for not supporting the government’s “Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku” (Our Water, Our Right) campaign. The resurfaced clip triggered a political storm online, with opposition parties accusing Shivakumar of targeting the entertainment sector.

Responding to the allegations, Shivakumar dismissed the JD(S)’s claims as politically motivated. “If JD(S) leaders do not talk about me, they can’t gain strength, sleep, or peace,” he said on Wednesday. “I was the one who inaugurated Jollywood Studios. The government has taken a decision, and I have instructed officials and spoken to the Pollution Control Board chairman. If private parties have made mistakes, they must correct them. Entertainment shows like Bigg Boss should continue, but rules have to be followed.”

He also said he had instructed the district administration to issue necessary permissions for the show to resume once compliance issues were addressed.

Meanwhile, the studio’s parent company, Welles Studios, has sought temporary permission to restart filming. In a letter to the Bengaluru South district administration, the company said it holds valid licences but admitted that certain KSPCB norms were not fully met. The studio has requested 15 days to rectify the violations, while officials are reportedly considering a 10-day relief period.

The closure order, issued on October 7, brought production to a halt barely two weeks into the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by actor Kiccha Sudeep. The channel later issued a statement saying the episode disrupted by the shutdown had been uploaded to JioHotstar after a delay, apologising to viewers for the inconvenience.

The case is now before the Karnataka High Court, where the studio has sought a stay on the closure order. If granted, production could resume within days; if denied, the makers may have to rebuild the set at another location, delaying the show further.