‘Biggest non-serious leader of century’: Giriraj Singh's jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his claim that the media is entirely focused on showing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry incident. He said that the Congress MP is the biggest non-serious leader of the century as he does not know what he says. Union minister Giriraj Singh(ANI)

Read here: 'Why MP recorded...': Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi, Congress over video row

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"The biggest non-serious leader of this century is Rahul Gandhi. He doesn't know what he says. I don't think a lot of comment needs to be made on a non-serious person," he said to news agency ANI.

The union minister further took a jibe at Gandhi saying that people had rejected the issues highlighted by him in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and in the three states in the recent assembly elections.

"People rejected him in 2019 based on issues that he wanted to present. He has crossed limits after losing three states. And now, after his behaviour in Parliament, he is saying that he is being mistreated," Singh added.

He also suggested that Gandhi should have discouraged Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee from mimicking the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"Rahul Gandhi should have discouraged them from mimicking the Vice President because he holds a constitutional post. If Rahul Gandhi does not know the importance of the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister, god knows when he will understand," he said.

The union minister's remarks came in response to Gandhi reaction over the mimicry incident. The Wayanad MP has slammed the media for entirely focusing on showing the mimicry incident and not highlighting the pain and agony of the suspended MPs.

"MPs were sitting there, I shot their video. My video is on my phone. Media is showing it...Nobody has said anything...150 (143) of our MPs have been thrown out (of the House) but there is no discussion on that in the media. There is no discussion on Adani, no discussion on Rafale, no discussion on unemployment. Our MPs are disheartened and sitting outside. But you are discussing that (mimicry)," he said.

A political row erupted on Tuesday after Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar against the MPs' suspension, while Gandhi was seen recording the video of Banerjee through his phone.

Read here: 'Insult me, but won't tolerate attack on my post, community': Jagdeep Dhankhar

Several leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their dismay over the incident.

Dhankhar also slammed the act saying it is an insult to the post of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. “I don't care about how much you insult Jagdeep Dhankhar. But I can't tolerate (insult of) Vice President of India, farmers community, my community... I will not tolerate that I could not protect the dignity of my post, it is my duty to protect the dignity of this House,” he said.

The opposition leaders had gathered on the stairs after the suspension of over 100 MPs from both houses of Parliament. A total of 143 MPs--97 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha--have been suspended so far for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, , demanding a statement from Amit Shah over the Lok Sabha security lapse incident.