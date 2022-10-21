Biggest proof that Nitish hasn't closed channel with BJP is...: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor said the biggest proof that Nitish Kumar has not closed his channels with the BJP even after walking out of the alliance in Bihar is Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh who is a JD(U) MP. Neither he has resigned from the post, nor the party has asked him to vacate the post and there has been no action against him. "As far as I know, Nitish Kumar is maintaining his channels with the BJP through Harivansh ji. Otherwise, how is it justified that you are now out of an alliance but your MP is still holding the significant post in the Rajya Sabha?" Prashant Kishor asked, a day after he brought this new allegation against Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Some people may think that Nitish Kumar is working towards a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance of the opposition) against the BJP at the Centre, but it is not very credible. "Nitish Kumar has been the chief minister for 17 years and out of this, he had the support of the BJP for 14 years," Prashant Kishor said.

This comes amid the ongoing Nitish Kumar versus Prashant Kishor tussle going on for quite some time after Prashant Kishor claimed that Nitish Kumar wanted PK to rejoin JD(U). Nitish Kumar dismissed the allegation and said Prashant Kishor when he was in JD(U) wanted Nitish Kumar to merge JD(U) with the Congress. This triggered a continuous back and forth between them with PK even claiming that Nitish Kumar has become delusional because of his age.

Amid his padyatra in Bihar 'Jan Suraj Yatra', Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said he won't be surprised if Nitish Kumar goes back to the BJP as he is in touch with his former ally.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi refuted the claims and asserted that Nitish Kumar will not go back to the BJP. On the issue of Harivansh Narayan Singh, the JD(U) earlier clarified that he doesn't need to resign as the post does not belong to the BJP or the NDA but the post belongs to the House.

