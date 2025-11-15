Bihar assembly elections:NDA regional allies broaden caste outreach

Riding the National Democratic Alliance wave, three smaller partners in the coalition—the LJP (RV), HAM-S and RLM—won 28 of 40 seats they contested, becoming key to the alliance’s caste arithmetic in a state where voting following such faultlines are politically crucial. LJP (Ram Vilas) workers celebrate their parties victories following the declaration of Bihar state election results on Friday. (ANI)

Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) represents Dalit Paswans, Jiten Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) commands support among Dalit Manhjis, and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Loktantrik Morcha attracts Kushwahas—a demographic the Rashtriya Janata Dal also targeted.

While HAM-S won five of six seats and RLM secured four of six, LJP (RV) won 19 of 28 seats contested. This continues the party’s momentum from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when it swept all five seats it fought.

The turnaround marks a dramatic reversal from 2020, when Chirag Paswan contested 147 of 243 assembly seats and won just one, earning blame for the Janata Dal (United) dropping to 43 seats—its lowest tally since 2005.

The LJP, formed by Paswan’s late father Ram Vilas Paswan, split in the interim with his uncle Pashupati Nath Paras taking a faction. By the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Chirag had returned to the BJP-led NDA fold and became a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

Party state president Raju Tiwary and Sanjay Paswan were among the notable LJP (RV) winners.

“I thank the people of Bihar for this historic mandate. They have taken this decision with the vision of accelerating the state’s development, showing their wisdom by making the right choice at the right time. This is a moment when the leadership of PM Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar will guide Bihar on a strong developmental path,” Paswan said on Friday.

Political analysts said LJP’s performance helped the alliance tap Dalit and extremely backward caste pockets where the RJD once dominated. His contribution proved particularly important in central and western Bihar, where the LJP has built a strong local base. BJP leaders said about a dozen candidates contesting on LJP tickets were nominated by the BJP.

“This is the response of the public. Considering the work the double-engine government has done in Bihar, the public has voted for us,” said HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi. Among prominent HAM-S winners was Manjhi’s daughter-in-law and sitting MLA Deepa Manjhi from Imamganj.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the great people of Bihar for the NDA’s overwhelming majority in the Bihar assembly elections. This victory is a testament to the work of the double-engine government, as well as a public blessing for the able leadership of the illustrious prime minister and the honourable chief minister of Bihar,” Kushwaha said in a post on X. His wife Snehlata was leading from Sasaram.

BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal said on Friday that no party is big or small in the NDA, as the ruling alliance was set to sweep the Bihar polls with constituents leading in 202 of 243 assembly constituencies.