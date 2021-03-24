Bihar Assembly in chaos over Special Armed Police Bill: Key points to know

The Bihar assembly was thrown into disarray on Tuesday after the opposition created a ruckus over the Special Armed Police Bill which seeks to give more teeth to the state police. The assembly saw multiple adjournments as opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders raised slogans demanding the Nitish Kumar-led government to withdraw the bill. The opposition later staged a walkout, while the bill was passed.

What happened in the assembly?

At around 4:30 pm, speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the house but some opposition leader prevented him from leaving his chamber. They surrounded the chamber from all sides and raised slogans.

Following this, the marshals rushed to the premise to prevent the agitated legislators from getting physical with those in the treasury benches. A heavy contingent of police personnel wearing riot gear also reached the premises and carried out the eviction work.

RJD MLA Satish Kumar was also carried on a stretcher from the assembly; the leader claimed he was "manhandled by police and local goons" inside the premises during the protest.

Responding to the ruckus, the speaker said, "Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the Constitution. This is a serious issue," ANI reported.

What is the bill?

The bill, which was introduced last week, seeks to rename the Bihar Military Police. It seeks to change the military police to special armed forces that can be deployed to secure industrial units in the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force. Explaining the bill, While the government terms it the need of the hour in view of growing needs to safeguard important installations, opposition alleges that it empowers the state police to arrest people without a warrant in the name of security.

Amid the uproar, the bill was passed by the state Assembly on Tuesday and it will be sent to the legislative council.

What opposition says?

Once enacted, the bill will give such powers to the Bihar Special Armed Police that the Opposition feels would usher in ‘police raj’. "This law means that search will be conducted without a warrant and 'any policemen can arrest if they believe something is wrong'. There is no use of courts and magistrates, " news agency ANI quoted RJD leader Tejshwi Yadav as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON