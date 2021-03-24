IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bihar Assembly in chaos over Special Armed Police Bill: Key points to know
Grand Alliance legislators stage a dharna in the main entrance of Bihar Assembly during Budget session, in Patna.(PTI)
Grand Alliance legislators stage a dharna in the main entrance of Bihar Assembly during Budget session, in Patna.(PTI)
india news

Bihar Assembly in chaos over Special Armed Police Bill: Key points to know

  • Responding to the ruckus, the speaker said, "Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the Constitution. This is a serious issue," ANI reported.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:22 AM IST

The Bihar assembly was thrown into disarray on Tuesday after the opposition created a ruckus over the Special Armed Police Bill which seeks to give more teeth to the state police. The assembly saw multiple adjournments as opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders raised slogans demanding the Nitish Kumar-led government to withdraw the bill. The opposition later staged a walkout, while the bill was passed.

What happened in the assembly?

At around 4:30 pm, speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the house but some opposition leader prevented him from leaving his chamber. They surrounded the chamber from all sides and raised slogans.

Following this, the marshals rushed to the premise to prevent the agitated legislators from getting physical with those in the treasury benches. A heavy contingent of police personnel wearing riot gear also reached the premises and carried out the eviction work.

RJD MLA Satish Kumar was also carried on a stretcher from the assembly; the leader claimed he was "manhandled by police and local goons" inside the premises during the protest.

Responding to the ruckus, the speaker said, "Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the Constitution. This is a serious issue," ANI reported.

What is the bill?

The bill, which was introduced last week, seeks to rename the Bihar Military Police. It seeks to change the military police to special armed forces that can be deployed to secure industrial units in the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force. Explaining the bill, While the government terms it the need of the hour in view of growing needs to safeguard important installations, opposition alleges that it empowers the state police to arrest people without a warrant in the name of security.

Amid the uproar, the bill was passed by the state Assembly on Tuesday and it will be sent to the legislative council.

What opposition says?

Once enacted, the bill will give such powers to the Bihar Special Armed Police that the Opposition feels would usher in ‘police raj’. "This law means that search will be conducted without a warrant and 'any policemen can arrest if they believe something is wrong'. There is no use of courts and magistrates, " news agency ANI quoted RJD leader Tejshwi Yadav as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.(HT_PRINT)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

Bihar Special Armed Police Bill to allow 'searches without warrant': Tejashwi

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The Bihar Assembly was adjourned twice following the ruckus by the opposition over allegations of "harsh provisions" in the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.
READ FULL STORY
The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 has triggered strong protest from the Opposition, which is demanding its withdrawal due to “unbridled powers to the police to carry out raids and arrests without warrant”. (PTI PHOTO.)
The Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 has triggered strong protest from the Opposition, which is demanding its withdrawal due to “unbridled powers to the police to carry out raids and arrests without warrant”. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

Bihar’s new police bill explained and why it has evoked protests

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Once enacted, the Bihar Military Police will be called Bihar Special Armed Police and it will give such powers to the Bihar Special Armed Police that the Opposition feels would usher in ‘police raj’. There have been widespread protests against it both within the House and outside.
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bihar Special Armed Police Bill passed: Oppn runs riot, cops walk in to evict members

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 09:58 PM IST
PATNA Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, was on Tuesday passed by the state’s Legislative Assembly without any debate amid unprecedented scenes during which police had to be called in to evict protesting members of the Opposition, which termed it as a “black bill”, ransacked tables and surrounded the Speaker’s chair
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP