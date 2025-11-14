Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Bihar: ‘Best-ever’ show by EC, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, say poll body officials

ByVrinda Tulsian, New Delhi
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 12:10 pm IST

The EC comments came as counting trends showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rocket to a commanding lead in the Bihar elections

Election Commission officials on Friday said the Bihar polls marked the “best-ever performance” by the agency and its chief Gyanesh Kumar.

The EC also insisted there were “zero appeals” following the SIR process. (PTI)
The comments came as counting trends showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rocket to a commanding lead in the Bihar elections.

The polling body also insisted there were “zero appeals” following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. That process triggered massive controversy, with opposition parties accusing the Election Commission of trying to manipulate voting rolls.

Meanwhile, the Congress, in its first comments after an election that appeared to leave the party with just six seats in the 243-member assembly, blamed the EC and SIR for its defeat.

“There is a book – ‘To Serve with Love’. Gyanesh Kumar is now writing the same book for Prime Minister Modi,” said Congress leader Pawan Khera.

