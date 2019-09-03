Bihar boy found dead in private school bathroom with wire around his neck

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:46 IST

An 11-year-old class 5 student was found dead in a bathroom meant for teachers in a private school in Kaimur district of south west Bihar on Monday. This is the third incident of students dying in schools in the area in past one week.

The student of a private school in Kudra was found lying in the bathroom on the second floor of the school with a yellow wire tied around his neck. The door was shut from outside. The boy was taken to the nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was the son of a marginal farmer and his elder brother had earlier died of a snake bite at his native village.

“Initial investigation points to death by hanging. He either killed himself or was murdered by other people. It is a heinous crime and police will solve the case within a few days,” superintendent of police, Dilnawaz Ahmad said. The post mortem examination on the body was performed by a medical board and a Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Patna team is arriving today, Ahmad added.

The boy’s mother taught in the same school but was on leave on Monday due to Teej festival. His sister, who studies in the same school in Class 8, on Monday went looking for her brother after school but could not find him anywhere. She informed the teachers who also joined the search. They finally found his body in the bathroom.

Soon after the incident angry locals attacked the school, damaging furniture and blocking NH 2 (GT Road) at Kudra for several hours demanding registration of murder case against school management and teachers. The blockade was lifted after a case was registered against school director, principal and five teachers.

This is the third such incident in Kaimur region within a week and second in Kudra market within a month. But police is yet to solve the cases. On August 31, a class VI girl student of a school in Sion, on outskirts of district headquarters town Bhabua died in suspected conditions. She was declared brought dead by doctors at Sadar hospital. The school officials said that she suddenly fell down during the morning prayer and died on way to the hospital. But her father said that the girl was completely fit and had joined the school on August 29.

On August 28 in Dehri-on-Sone, 16-year-old class X student died under suspected conditions in a school near Indrapuri. The boy was neither admitted to a government hospital nor was a post-mortem done as the boy’s father, who worked at the school, did not want it.

The management said that the boy died due to poisonous bite of some insect and was treated in school hospital. But students alleged negligence and organized a candle march on August 30 demanding action against the responsible persons.

Another student living in hostel of the same school and a resident of Kudra had died in suspected circumstances last year. The management had said that he was died due to snake bite.

On July 26, in an accident, Class IX student Chandan Kumar, 14, was killed and another student Aditya Kumar, 13, of Modern Public School, Lalapur was critically injured after coming in contact with a high voltage electric wire on the roof of the school.

The teachers had allegedly asked the two students to carry an iron pipe to roof. The pipe came in contact with a 11000 volt uncovered live electric wire running parallel to the roof and Chandan died of electric shock.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 12:44 IST