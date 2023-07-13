Nitish, Lalu among top leaders to attend second opposition meet in Bengaluru

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will attend the second united opposition meeting in Bengaluru to be held on July 17 and 18, according to Janata Dal-United (JD-U) senior leader and Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (left) and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (right) at the Patna meeting (File Photo)

“Chief minister Nitish Kumar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18,” said Jha, a close aide of Kumar.

Talking to media personnel, Jha said the outcome of the first mega opposition meet attended by heads of 15 parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna had a positive outcome.

A total of 24 parties are likely to attend the second meeting of the united opposition in Bengaluru 18. Among the other notables from Bihar set to attend the Bengaluru meeting includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. RJD is a key constituent in the six-party grand alliance government comprising Congress, RJD, JD(U), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML), and Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi is also likely to attend the Bengaluru meeting. While Indian Union Muslim League is a new entry, the Aam Aadmi Party has also been extended the invitation after the apparent showdown at the first meeting in Patna over the issue of Congress’s support to the ordinance issue.

Earlier this month, Lalu Yadav had that the second meeting of opposition leaders in Bengaluru would be conclusive as a “final shape of the proposed front would be given to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 general elections”.

“We will do the preparations for ousting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 parliamentary at the Bengaluru meeting. I will attend it. A lot of other issues would also be discussed,” the RJD chief had said.

Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP last year, has held discussions with several top leaders in the last few months and has emerged as the fulcrum of the campaign to cobble up opposition unity.

The Patna meeting has resolved to ink a common national agenda or common minimum programme (CMP) to work out a seat-sharing arrangement on a state-specific basis and also draw up an agitational programme on peoples’ issues at the next meeting in July in their bid to forge a coalition to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

