Bihar: Class 10 student dies as monkeys push her off roof

A Class 10 student died in Bihar's Siwan after being pushed off the roof by a troop of monkeys. The girl, Priya Kumar, had been studying on the rooftop when she was attacked by the monkeys. The victim couldn't escape the monkeys (Representational)

The victim was petrified after the monkeys came onto her roof. She couldn't run. Other villagers told her to run towards the stairs, reported ABP News.

She tried to escape the monkeys but couldn't as the animals jumped aggressively. One of the monkeys pushed her.

She fell off the roof and sustained serious injuries.

She suffered severe trauma to her head and other parts of the body.

The family of the unconscious victim rushed her to Siwan Sadar Hospital for treatment, but doctors declared her dead.

The local police told the channel that the family of the victim refused a post-mortem examination.

Last year, a railway staffer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and a child from a housing society in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area were injured in an attack by monkeys.

The two injured persons were rushed to hospital for treatment, a forest official said.

In a similar case in July last year, a 44-year-old woman died after a monkey dislodged a cement statue from a temple and it fell on her head while she was selling vegetables near the temple in the Bagalkote district.

"The monkeys often play in and around the temple premises but do not usually trouble any devotees. However, the woman died on Monday when a monkey dislodged a 50kg cement statue that was dilapidated due to rain. The statue piece fell directly on her head," said a police officer.