Bihar CM announcement to be made tomorrow, Shivraj Chouhan to chair key meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its choice for Bihar’s next chief minister on Tuesday at a legislative party meeting in Patna. The development comes as Nitish Kumar prepares to step down after nearly two decades in office.

Nitish Kumar to resign as Bihar chief minister soon.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

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Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed observer to oversee the election of the BJP legislative party leader. He is expected to arrive in Patna on April 14.

Nitish Kumar resignation

Nitish Kumar will chair his last cabinet meeting on April 14 at 11 am. After the meeting, he is likely to resign and submit his papers to the Governor. He is also expected to meet leaders of the Janata Dal (United) and the NDA legislature group before the transition is completed.

BJP to take charge in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the next government with the BJP in the lead. This would be the first time the party will have its own chief minister in Bihar.

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{{^usCountry}} The new chief minister and council of ministers will take oath on April 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the ceremony, along with Union home minister Amit Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new chief minister and council of ministers will take oath on April 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the ceremony, along with Union home minister Amit Shah. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leaders from NDA parties have intensified consultations ahead of the announcement. Meetings were held at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leaders from NDA parties have intensified consultations ahead of the announcement. Meetings were held at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior JD(U) leaders, including Sanjay Kumar Jha and Rajeev Ranjan Singh, discussed cabinet composition and coordination. Who will be Bihar’s next CM? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior JD(U) leaders, including Sanjay Kumar Jha and Rajeev Ranjan Singh, discussed cabinet composition and coordination. Who will be Bihar’s next CM? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP has not confirmed a name yet. Samrat Chaudhary is seen as a key contender for the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP has not confirmed a name yet. Samrat Chaudhary is seen as a key contender for the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other leaders under discussion include Nityanand Rai and Renu Devi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other leaders under discussion include Nityanand Rai and Renu Devi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The final decision will be announced after the legislative party meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final decision will be announced after the legislative party meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bihar Assembly has 243 members, allowing for up to 36 ministers in the cabinet. Reports say most current ministers may continue, with limited changes.

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