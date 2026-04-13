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Bihar CM announcement to be made tomorrow, Shivraj Chouhan to chair key meet

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed observer to oversee the election of the BJP legislative party leader. 

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:09 pm IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce its choice for Bihar’s next chief minister on Tuesday at a legislative party meeting in Patna. The development comes as Nitish Kumar prepares to step down after nearly two decades in office.

Nitish Kumar to resign as Bihar chief minister soon.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed observer to oversee the election of the BJP legislative party leader. He is expected to arrive in Patna on April 14.

Nitish Kumar resignation

Nitish Kumar will chair his last cabinet meeting on April 14 at 11 am. After the meeting, he is likely to resign and submit his papers to the Governor. He is also expected to meet leaders of the Janata Dal (United) and the NDA legislature group before the transition is completed.

BJP to take charge in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the next government with the BJP in the lead. This would be the first time the party will have its own chief minister in Bihar.

The Bihar Assembly has 243 members, allowing for up to 36 ministers in the cabinet. Reports say most current ministers may continue, with limited changes.

 
national democratic alliance nitish kumar bihar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Bihar CM announcement to be made tomorrow, Shivraj Chouhan to chair key meet
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